EKITI STATE Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has once again declared that President Muhammadu Buhari was only fighting his perceived political foes under the guise of fighting corruption, while at the same time trying to make sure that no opposition politician will be strong enough financially to contest against him in 2019. He said for the […]

The post Buhari fighting political foes, not corruption – Fayose appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.