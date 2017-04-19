Buhari mourns Chanchangi, describes him as extraordinary philanthropist

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja condoled with the Chanchangi family on the death of Alhaji Ahmadu Chanchangi, business mogul and one of Nigeria’s outstanding philanthropists. The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, also commiserated with the government and people of his home state, […]

