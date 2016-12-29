Buhari postpones trip to Bauchi due to bad weather – Presidency

The Presidency on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Bauchi, scheduled for Dec. 29, had been postponed due to prevailing weather conditions in the country. This information is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President. According to Shehu, the […]

The post Buhari postpones trip to Bauchi due to bad weather – Presidency

