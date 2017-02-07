Buhari should not die to face ICC – IPOB

INDIGENOUS People of Biafra, IPOB, has prayed to God to spare the life of President Mohammadu Buhari so that he would come back to Nigeria in preparation to face criminal trial at the International Criminal Court, ICC. IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful declared in a statement yesterday that, “Our prayer is that Muhammadu Buhari should be […]

Buhari should not die to face ICC – IPOB

