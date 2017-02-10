Buhari’s health: Don’t join bandwagon of rumour mongers, but… – JNI tells Imams, Ummahs

APEX religious body in the north, JNI has told Muslim ummahs not to join the bandwagon of rumor mongers and calling for the death of President Muhammadu Buhari. This was as it called on the Imams to various Jumaat mosque to instead dedicate Friday sermon and the Muslim ummahs to on daily basis persistently pray […]

The post Buhari’s health: Don’t join bandwagon of rumour mongers, but… – JNI tells Imams, Ummahs appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

