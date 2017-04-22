Catholic parishioner commits suicide inside church in Rivers

Posted April 22, 2017 4:23 am by Comments

A YOUNG man simply identified as Kachi, in the early hours of yesterday, committed suicide by hanging himself at the hall of popular Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Creek Road in Port Harcourt the Rivers State capital. Nigerian Pilot gathered that the deceased, who hailed from Imo State was a devoted Catholic member and […]

The post Catholic parishioner commits suicide inside church in Rivers appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

