CBN, NNPC, DPR, IOCs thwarting probe into OPLs, OMLs – Reps

HOUSE of Representatives ad hoc committee on the Oil Prospecting Licences, OPLs and the Oil Mining Leases, OMLs yesterday raised alarm that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN; Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC; Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR; International Oil Companies, IOCs and the Office of the Attorney- General of the Federation are constituting stumbling […]

