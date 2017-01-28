Censoring Judiciary: Buhari’s govt killing democracy – Lawyers

LEGAL EXPERTS have cautioned the likely failure of the country’s democracy, following alleged bid by President Buharis’ government to control the judiciary. They argued that the judiciary needed to be absolutely independent and not censored as it was with the current Nigerian government’s aim to manipulate and cow that arm of government. First was Joseph […]

