Chibok girls: FG working to secure release of those in captivity, Buhari tells Malala
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated on his administration’s unrelenting commitment to ensuring the safe return of the remaining Chibok girls. Responding to a letter written to him by Ms. Malala Yousafzai, the co-founder of the Malala Fund, President Buhari said while he cannot divulge the details of ongoing negotiations to secure the release of the […]
