China destroys 17.3m illegal publications ahead of World Intellectual Property Day

Posted April 24, 2017 2:23 pm by Comments

Authorities across China on Monday destroyed 17.3 million illegal publications, ahead of China destroys 17.3m illegal publications ahead of World Intellectual Property Day which falls on Wednesday. World Intellectual Property Day is observed on April 26 every year with a variety of events and activities worldwide. It aims to increase people’s awareness and understanding of […]

The post China destroys 17.3m illegal publications ahead of World Intellectual Property Day appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NSCDC? destroys 250 illegal refineries, arrests 118 vandals The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) said it has destroyed over 250 illegal refineries and made over 118...
  2. Navy averts ship hijack, destroys more illegal refineries Operatives of the Nigerian Navy have successfully repelled attack by suspected sea robbers on Marine Tanker, MT HANZE KOCHI enrouted...
  3. FG moves against illegal broadcast, warns land speculators on IRM property Federal Government said plans have been concluded to rehabilitate all International Radio Monitoring Stations, IRMS, across the federation with a...
  4. Entertainment experts call for Intellectual Property Police Unit Piracy in Nigeria has been a big cause for concern for key players in the entertainment world. In an effort...
  5. JTF destroys 80 illegal refineries WORRIED by rampant oil theft in the Niger Delta, troops of joint operation Delta Safe have intensified raids operation against...
  6. Oil theft: Navy nabs 14 suspects, destroys 36 illegal refineries Nigerian Navy in its fight against crude oil theft has arrested 14 suspects and destroyed 36 illegal refineries in the...
  7. Lai demands retraction of libelous publications over “Change Begins With Me” The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has demanded a retraction of libelous publications by the Daily Independent...
  8. Our meetings with China, IMF, World Bank will yield results – Emefiele Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, says Nigeria is currently meeting with China, International Monetary Fund...
  9. Thousands of illegal apps taken offline in South China Internet Supervisors in South China’s Guangdong Province on Monday said that more than 5,500 illegal apps had been taken offline....
  10. Attend Anadach’s Workshop on Intellectual Property Protection in Emerging Markets | July 14th – 16th Are you an Entrepreneur, Innovator, Business or Financier who needs more information on how Intellectual Property (Trademarks, Patents, Copyrights etc)...

< YOHAIG home