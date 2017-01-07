Construction: Ogun govt presents keys of 24 flats to displaced families

Ogun State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite has presented keys of 24 units of two bedroom flats to families whose houses paved way for the construction of modern shopping malls at Omida, Abeokuta South West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the State. Speaking during the presentation of the keys, the Commissioner […]

