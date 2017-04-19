Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of N449, 750, 000 found in an abandoned Bureau-de- Change shop in Victoria Island by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. The forfeiture order was made by Justice Rilawan Aikawa, following an exparte application taken before him by the anti-graft agency. […]

The post Court orders forfeiture of N449m found in BDC shop appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.