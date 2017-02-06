Dakar hosts anti-terrorism financing workshop
FIGHT against the financing of violent extremism in Africa is becoming a strategic option for international institutions. For this reason, Dakar is organising, from February 7-9, a regional workshop that will bring together specialists on the subject from several countries concerned by the theme. Led by the Regional Office for West and Central Africa, United […]
