Dangote blows hot over theft of 3.5m tyres

Posted February 6, 2017

Hunts for 285 drivers PRESIDENT of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (GCON) has said there is no hiding place for thieves in the company, as he declared 285 truck drivers wanted over theft of about 3.5million customised tyres of the company. The Coordinator of Dangote Group of companies National Patrol Unit, Alhaji Abdullahi […]

