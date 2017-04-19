Defence minister: Rescuing remaining Chibok girls may take years

Posted April 19, 2017 9:23 pm by Comments

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, said it may take years to find the remaining kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls. Speaking with the Hausa service of VOA, the minister said the army had continued its search of the girls in the vast Sambisa forest. “It took the US up to seven, eight, up to 10 years before […]

The post Defence minister: Rescuing remaining Chibok girls may take years appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. It may take years to free all kidnapped Chibok girls – Defence Minister Defence Minister, Brig-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd), has said that it could take years to find all the Chibok girls kidnapped...
  2. Rescuing Chibok girls still our priority – U.S envoy The United States Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Samantha Power, on Thursday maintained that rescuing the abducted Chibok girls...
  3. Buhari hails Army for rescuing another Chibok girl President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday saluted the efforts of the Nigerian Army for rescuing another Chibok schoolgirl. In his twitter...
  4. Shekau alive, could be hiding in Sambisa Forest – Defence Minister I killed 13 persons in 3 years -17-year-old boy MANSUR DAN-ALI, Minister of Defence, says Abubakar Shekau, leader of the...
  5. Negotiation for the release of the remaining abducted Chibok girls is ongoing- Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed says Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that negotiations for the release of the yet-to-be released Chibok school girls, is...
  6. Jonathan’s govt was terrible in rescuing Chibok girls – Ezekwesili Former Minister of Education and Co-converner of the #BringBackOurGirls group, Obiageli Ezekwesili, on Thursday said that the administration of President...
  7. CARDINAL ONAIYEKAN TO FG: AFTER SAMBISA, WHERE ARE THE CHIBOK GIRLS? CATHOLIC Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has said that the federal government needs to step up its efforts...
  8. Rescuing Chibok girls is our priority, says US Deputy Secretary of State The United States Deputy Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Thursday said that rescuing the abducted schoolgirls of Government Secondary...
  9. Federal Government In Talks To Free Remaining Chibok Girls For those who may have given up hope in the talks for the release of the remaining Chibok girls, there...
  10. Air Force intensifies search for Chibok girls, others in Sambisa forest The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it is intensifying surveillance to locate the abducted Chibok girls and other captives held...

< YOHAIG home