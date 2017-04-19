Defence minister: Rescuing remaining Chibok girls may take years

Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, said it may take years to find the remaining kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls. Speaking with the Hausa service of VOA, the minister said the army had continued its search of the girls in the vast Sambisa forest. “It took the US up to seven, eight, up to 10 years before […]

