Diamond Bank CEO urges European investors to focus on Africa

Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Bank Plc, Uzoma Dozie, has urged European entrepreneurs and investors to step-up their investment stakes in Africa, noting that the fundamentals for sustainable growth and development in the continent has remained positive. Addressing investors, captains of industry, corporations, thought leaders, opinion and policy makers in the UK, during the presentation […]

