Dogara queries N2.7trn spent on comatose power sector

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has queried the utilisation of N2.74 trillion spent on the power sector from 1999-2015, even as he wondered why the sector keeps depreciating as more funds were being pumped into it. The speaker stated this at a two-day stakeholders interactive dialogue/workshop on the Nigerian Power Sector organised […]

