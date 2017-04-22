Dogara seeks probe into deaths of football fans in Calabar

Mr Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has urged the state government to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of soccer fans in Calabar. The speaker expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident which led to the death of football fans in a viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River. […]

