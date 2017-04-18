Don’t make elections do-or-die affair, EBSIEC chairman warns

Chief Josy Eze, Chairman, Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), has warned politicians and electorate in the state not to make the April 22 council elections in the state ‘’a do-or-die affair.’’ Eze gave the warning on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki, on the preparedness of the commission […]

