Edo tribunal: PDP insists on calling subpoenaed witnesses

Posted February 7, 2017 11:23 am by Comments

Chairman of Edo election Tribunal, Justice A.T. Badamasi, will tomorrow (Wednesday) rule on whether the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Pastor Osagie IzeIyamu, can call a subpoenaed witness from another political party to testify for it. The tribunal’s decision followed disagreements by counsels of the respondents, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Godwin Obaseki […]

The post Edo tribunal: PDP insists on calling subpoenaed witnesses appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Oyo tribunal: INEC to present 160 witnesses    One hundred and sixty witnesses are to testify at the Oyo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Ibadan, the...
  2. Rivers Election Tribunal: Wike Insists He Won, Calls In More Witnesses The dispute over the authentic winner of the April 11, 2015 governorship election in Rivers State continues at the election...
  3. INEC Produces Eight More Witnesses In Rivers Election Petition Tribunal The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its earlier claim that the Rivers State governorship election was conducted under...
  4. Al-Makura’s victory: 291 witnesses to testify at tribunal About 291 witnesses will testify at the trial session of a petition filed by Mr. Labaran Maku of All Progressives...
  5. Tribunal Adjourns Petition Against David Mark The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Makurdi has adjourned the petition challenging the election of Sen. David Mark (PDP-Benue...
  6. Imo Guber: Tribunal Shut out INEC, 35 Others The Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Owerri, on Tuesday, barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and...
  7. A/Ibom Election Tribunal: 8 Witnesses Testify For Udom Governor Udom Emmanuel  on Monday called eight more witnesses to testify at the state governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Akwa Ibom...
  8. Rivers guber: Wike’s witnesses complain of poor vision at tribunal Some of the seven witnesses called by the River’s State Governor, Nyesom Wike, told the Rivers State Election Petitions Tribunal...
  9. Mark’s witnesses abscond from tribunal Three witnesses due to testify yesterday for Senator David Mark at the National and State Legislative Election Petition Tribunal sitting...
  10. A/Ibom Governorship Election Was Free And Fair, PDP Witnesses Tell Tribunal More witnesses presented by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the disputed Akwa Ibom governorship election have testified that the election...

< YOHAIG home