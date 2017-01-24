EFCC Chairmanship: Buhari re-nominates Magu, sends name to senate

Posted January 24, 2017 8:23 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted another letter to the Senate re-nominating Mr Ibrahim Magu as substantive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The letter, titled: “Re-nomination of Mr Ibrahim Magu as Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)”, was read to the members by President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, at plenary […]

