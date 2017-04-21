EFCC discovered N6bn belongs to Niger State – Gov. Bello

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Friday said that the N6 billion discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as proceeds of crime were stolen from Niger State Government account. The governor made this known to newsmen after joining President Muhammadu Buhari and hundreds of other Muslim faithful to perform the 2-raka’at Juma’at […]

