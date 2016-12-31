EFCC: Presidency describes media report on Magu’s removal

The Presidency has dismissed social media report on the removal of Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, describing the report as “speculative and pre-emptive.’’ Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari made this known in his Facebook page on Saturday. […]

