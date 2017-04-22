EFCC uncovers N6b in ex-Commissioner’s account

ECONOMIC AND Financial Crimes Commission yesterday issued a final warning to a former People’s Democratic Party, PDP, gubernatorial candidate and ex-commissioner in Niger State, Kantigi Liman to appear for interrogation over N6billion allegedly traced to him. Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu stated during an interactive session with staff of […]

