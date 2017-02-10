Emulate Obi, MASSOB tells South East governors

Posted February 10, 2017 10:23 am by Comments

MOVEMENT for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has asked South-East governors to emulate Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and former chairman of the zone’s governors forum. In a statement by its leader, Uchenna Madu, MASSOB accused the governors of dereliction to duty and not being patriotic Igbo sons. […]

The post Emulate Obi, MASSOB tells South East governors appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Herdsmen attacks: MASSOB blames Igbo leaders over senseless attacks, killings LEADERSHIP OF the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has blamed Igbo leaders for not...
  2. MASSOB explains why Ekweremadu, Igbo senators met with Buhari The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has revealed the very reason why Igbo senators...
  3. Biafra: MASSOB disowns S’East, S’South leaders’ peace talk The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), on Thursday, disowned South-East and South-South leaders involved...
  4. Stop clampdown on pro-Biafra protesters, MASSOB, IPOB tell S-East, S-South Govs Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has urged governors of the South East and South South...
  5. Herdsmen attacks: Hold S/East governors responsible –MASSOB tells Ndigbo …police arrest 14 members during procession Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, Tuesday urged Ndigbo to...
  6. MASSOB rejects conditional release for Kanu MOVEMENT for the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has described as unsavoury the Federal Government offer of a conditional release...
  7. S’East governors against Biafra agitation —Okorocha • Igbo are in support —MASSOB Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State yesterday said the reported violent protests in some...
  8. Invest more in South East, Ohanaeze tells Igbo The President of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, in Abuja, Mazi Odozi Elijah Nwodozi, has hailed the Igbo people (Ndi-Igbo) for their contributions...
  9. Tension In South East As MASSOB Vows To Stop Ofala, New Yam Festivals By Anayo Okoli & Francis Igata ENUGU— The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday,warned traditional...
  10. MASSOB Protest: Deputy Senate President Condemns South-east Killings The Deputy Senate President, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, has condemned in strong terms, the reported killing of young men and women...

< YOHAIG home