MOVEMENT for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has asked South-East governors to emulate Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and former chairman of the zone’s governors forum. In a statement by its leader, Uchenna Madu, MASSOB accused the governors of dereliction to duty and not being patriotic Igbo sons. […]

The post Emulate Obi, MASSOB tells South East governors appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.