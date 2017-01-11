Enugu Assembly defers debate on 2017 appropriation

Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Tuesday, deferred debate on second reading for the over N105 billion 2017 Appropriation Bill presented on the floor of the House on December 23, 2016 to two legislative days. The postponement on the debate follows a motion moved by the House Leader, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu who cited […]

