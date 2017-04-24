N’Golo Kante’s dynamic performances for double chasing Chelsea received the ultimate accolade from his peers on Sunday, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year award. The 26-year-old French midfielder saw off the likes of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Everton’s marksman Romelu Lukaku for the prestigious award. It may well not be the […]

The post EPL: N’Golo Kante named player of year appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.