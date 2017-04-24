EPL: N’Golo Kante named player of year

Posted April 24, 2017 8:23 am by Comments

N’Golo Kante’s dynamic performances for double chasing Chelsea received the ultimate accolade from his peers on Sunday, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year award. The 26-year-old French midfielder saw off the likes of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Everton’s marksman Romelu Lukaku for the prestigious award. It may well not be the […]

The post EPL: N’Golo Kante named player of year appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. N’golo Kanté, Eden Hazard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic nominated for 2016/017 PFA Player of the Year award Chelsea’s star midfielder N’Golo Kante, Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and Man U supremo Zlatan Ibrahimovic, headline the stellar names of...
  2. Jamie Vardy, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City nominated for PFA Player of the Year Awards   Three Leicester City players, Jamie Vardy, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez have been nominated today for the prestigious PFA...
  3. PFA Awards: Hazard, Kante Among Nominees Eden Hazard and N’golo Kante have been named among the six nominees for the men’s PFA Players’ Player of the...
  4. Six Nominees For Premier League Player Of The Year Revealed Chelsea stars Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante, as well as Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, are among the six candidates...
  5. Mahrez scooped English football’s Player of the Year. Leicester City’s Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez on Sunday became the first African player to be named English football’s Player of...
  6. Chelsea, Spurs stars headline PFA Team of the Year Table-topping Chelsea and their title rivals Tottenham both have four players in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year....
  7. Kante, Hazard Lead Nominations For PFA Award N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard have seen their key roles in Chelsea’s bid for the Premier League title acknowledged with...
  8. EPL: Forget about your awards, I want the title, Conte tells Hazard, Kante Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has told Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante to forget about individual awards and focus on ensuring...
  9. Petr Cech Named Czech Republic Player Of The Year Arsenal goalkeeper, Petr Cech, has been named Czech player of the year for the eighth time. The award was announced...
  10. N’Golo Kante better than Claude Makelele, says Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic Nemanja Matic believes new Chelsea signing N’Golo Kante is better than club legend Claude Makelele. The Serbian has been playing...

< YOHAIG home