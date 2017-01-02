Erhahon suspended as Edo APC publicity scribe

EDO STATE Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Godwin Erhahon, has been suspended by the State leadership of the party for criticizing former governor Adams Oshiomhole. The suspension, was sequel to his recent interview with Tell magazine, in which he reportedly disparaged the former governor The state chairman of the APC, Anselm Ojezua, […]

