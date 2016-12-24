Eschew violence, serve your creator in truth, faith – Ex-militant charges Niger Delta Youth

The National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, has charged the youth population of Niger Delta, South-South Nigeria to eschew all forms of violence and serve God in truth and faith noting that except the youth turn truthfully to God in the pursuit of good governance that could bring the desired development in the region […]

The post Eschew violence, serve your creator in truth, faith – Ex-militant charges Niger Delta Youth appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

