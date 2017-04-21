EU has no ‘Plan B’ if French voters deliver upset
The European Union has no special plan if the two anti-EU candidates reach the final round of France’s election on Sunday, diplomats said, leaving the bloc to brace itself and hope for a centrist victor. Even without a shock outcome, Brussels worries that neither of the more mainstream candidates can revive France’s economy or help […]
