EU has no ‘Plan B’ if French voters deliver upset

Posted April 21, 2017 11:23 am by Comments

The European Union has no special plan if the two anti-EU candidates reach the final round of France’s election on Sunday, diplomats said, leaving the bloc to brace itself and hope for a centrist victor. Even without a shock outcome, Brussels worries that neither of the more mainstream candidates can revive France’s economy or help […]

The post EU has no ‘Plan B’ if French voters deliver upset appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. PDP says it has no plan to rig Edo poll The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked an allegation that the party was planning to rig the Wednesday governorship election...
  2. French fashion designer Sonia Rykiel dies aged 86 French fashion designer Sonia Rykiel, known for her brightly coloured striped sweater dresses died on Thursday at the age of...
  3. Ondo Crisis: Appeal panel set to deliver ruling, as Jimoh Ibrahim questions jurisdiction SPECIAL Court of Appeal Penal Panel constituted to resolve all appeals in the Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP, governorship...
  4. SEC seeks collaboration on Master Plan Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, is seeking the collaboration of media organisations in the country to ensure effective implementation of...
  5. Nigerians welcome AfDB agric investment plan Stakeholders has described the plan by African Development Bank, AFDB to invest about US $ 24 billion into the continents...
  6. Fashola rejects NASS’ plan to scrap FERMA plan by the Senate to scrap the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, and replace it with Federal Roads Authority, FRA,...
  7. Saraki proposes 8-point plan for anti-graft war Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday proposed an eight-point plan of action to achieve success in the ongoing anti-corruption crusade of...
  8. Sokoto set to revisit master plan – Commissioner Sokoto State Government has concluded plans to revisit its metropolitan city master plan in view of beautifying the ancient caliphate....
  9. INEC inaugurates committee to review 2012-2016 strategic plan INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission, INEC, has inaugurated a 15-man committee to review the commission’s 2012-2016 strategic plan and to set...
  10. Buhari scraps film village plan after Muslim clerics kick over immorality The President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal government may have cancelled its plan to build a massive film village in Kano State,...

< YOHAIG home