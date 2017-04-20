Expert calls for ICT inclusion into schools curricular

Posted April 20, 2017 1:23 am by Comments

JDP Gateway Technology Limited has urged the Federal Government to integrate Information Communications Technology ICT, to secondary schools curriculum in the country The Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Lanre Ekundayo who made the call yesterday in an interview said that the integration would help to develop the interest of girls in technology in their tender age. […]

The post Expert calls for ICT inclusion into schools curricular appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Expert Calls For Local Language Schools To Preserve Cultures A Professor of Psychology has called for the establishment of local language schools across Nigeria, as a way of preserving...
  2. Emir calls for handover of public schools to top traditional rulers EMIR of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar has called on the state government to hand over public schools to traditional...
  3. Expert calls for creation of single Federal Ministry of Transport Prof. Bamidele Badejo , a university lecturer and maritime expert has called on the federal government to create a single...
  4. Financial inclusion: CeBIH calls for lifestyle-focused e-payment services COMMITTEE of e-banking Industry Heads (CeBIH) has called for deployment of electronic payments services focused on the lifestyle of the...
  5. SEC: e-transfer to boost financial inclusion PRESIDENT of Fund Managers Association of Nigeria (FMAN), Dr. Ore Sofekun has said that the association is working with the...
  6. Expert Calls On Improved Health Care System A former General Secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Mr Adewunmi Alayaki has challenged the government on the need...
  7. Expert advocates teaching of archeology in secondary schools Prof. Jonathan Aleru, the Head of Department, Archeology and Anthropology, University of Ibadan has stressed the need to encourage teaching...
  8. War against corruption won’t grow economy – Expert Group Managing Director, TL First Consult Dr. Olu Olasode has attributed the economic challenges bedevilling the nation to the inconsistent...
  9. Financial Inclusion: Salary earners get unity-maxtransactions monthly UNITY Bank has introduced a current account product-Unity-Max, for employees of organisations in its bid to widen the base of...
  10. Bayelsa govt protests non-inclusion in ambassadorial appointments BAYELSA State Government has intensified protest against its exclusion from the recent appointment of ambassadors, saying it does not augur...

< YOHAIG home