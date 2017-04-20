Expert calls for ICT inclusion into schools curricular
JDP Gateway Technology Limited has urged the Federal Government to integrate Information Communications Technology ICT, to secondary schools curriculum in the country The Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Lanre Ekundayo who made the call yesterday in an interview said that the integration would help to develop the interest of girls in technology in their tender age. […]
