FADAMA III earmarks 91 hectares for cassava farming in Ondo State

FADAMA III Additional  Financing AF, programme says it has approved the allocation of 91 hectares of land to cassava farmers in Ore, Ondo State, in 2016 cropping season. Mr Gbenga Arokoyo, the Rural Institution Development Specialist, National FADAMA Project, Abuja, said this on Thursday, during a monitoring visit to Ajosepo cluster farm in Ore, Odigbo […]

