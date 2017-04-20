Fayose: Buhari must govern physically, not through proxies

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has questioned President Muhammadu Buhari’s persistent absence from state functions, especially the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings, asking whether or not the president was now governing the country by proxy. He said; “Every day, what we hear is President said this, President said that without seeing the President […]

