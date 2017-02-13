FG Asks Nigerians To Prevail On Senators Over $30bn Loan

Posted February 13, 2017 11:23 am by Comments

The federal government has enjoined Nigerians to prevail on the National Assembly to approve the 30 billon dollars loan proposal that was submitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari to enable government execute key policy programmes and reflate the economy. Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, made the call in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, […]

The post FG Asks Nigerians To Prevail On Senators Over $ 30bn Loan appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Buhari seeks NASS approval for $30bn loan PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday sought the approval of National Assembly for external borrowing plan of $ 29.960billion, for execution of...
  2. FG secures $7. 5bn loan for Lagos–Kano rail line The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday said the Federal Government had secured $ 7. 5bn loan for...
  3. Emir Sanusi Warns Against $30bn Foreign Loan The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, believes that a foreign loan of 30 billion dollars would be difficult for...
  4. V.O.N DG Argues FG’s $30bn External Loan Is Necessary The Federal Government’s proposed $ 30 billion external loan is necessary to lift Nigeria out of its current economic recession....
  5. Health care: Africa needs $30bn Dr Olamide Okulaja, a healthcare finance specialist, said that between $ 25billion and $ 30 billion is required to tackle...
  6. $30bn loan: Buhari and Saraki meet President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Friday met behind closed door again in continuation...
  7. Fashola: Most Nigerians see govt housing loan as national cake MINISTER of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. BabatundeFashola, said most Nigerians see government- backed housing loans as their share of...
  8. $30bn loan won’t be used to pay salaries – Oyegun The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun has disclosed that the $ 30bn foreign loan being sought by...
  9. Explain why you need N9.6b loan, APC asks Fayose The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has challenged Governor Ayodele Fayose to explain to Ekiti people the reasons...
  10. Kwara Assembly approves N973m loan for SUBEB counterpart fund Kwara State House of Assembly has approved that the state government access the sum of N973 million term loan facility...

< YOHAIG home