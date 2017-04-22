FG charges hospitals on proactive measures to epidemics

Posted April 22, 2017 4:23 am by Comments

Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has charged heads of federal government tertiary hospitals in the country to be proactive to disease outbreaks in Nigeria. In a press release sent to Nigerian Pilot yesterday in Abuja from the ministry, the Minister made the call in a meeting with heads of  federal government tertiary  health institutions  […]

The post FG charges hospitals on proactive measures to epidemics appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. CSM: Gombe Govt adopts proactive measures The Gombe State Government says it has received proactive measures against the outbreak of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM). Dr Kennedy...
  2. CPEJ tasks FG on proactive measures against flooding UGHELLI—THE Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, CPEJ, has urged the Federal Government to put adequate measures in place to...
  3. Inter-professional rivalry in hospitals hurting effective service delivery – Minister Minister of State (Health), Dr. Osagie Ehanire, yesterday lamented the inter-professional rivalry in the health sector in the country ,...
  4. FCT Minister charges Chairmen, Traditional rulers to ensure security Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello has enjoined the Area Council Chairmen and all the Seventeen...
  5. Reps Task Executive On Proactive Measures To Tackle Recession The House of Representatives has called on the Executive to take more proactive steps to abate the hardship being experienced...
  6. FG Withdraws Forgery Charges Against Saraki, Others The Federal Government of Nigeria has filed a motion to withdraw the charge of criminal conspiracy against Senate President Bukola...
  7. New police security measures yield results in A’Ibom Proactive approach and measures put in place by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has caused the arrest of 16...
  8. APIN donates 35 computers to 16 hospitals in Plateau APIN Public Health Initiative has donated 35 computers to 16 different hospitals in Plateau State. The materials were received on...
  9. FG Issues Ultimatum to Teaching Hospitals, FMCs   Federal government, on Tuesday, gave 24-months ultimatum to all teaching hospitals and Federal Medical Centres (FMCs) in the country...
  10. Epidemics: NMA Solicits Local Production Of Vaccines The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the Federal Government to encourage local vaccines production to ensure adequate supply...

< YOHAIG home