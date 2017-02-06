FEDERAL government has said that a 36day sufficiency of petrol, enough to wet the country is available now. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC Group Managing Director, GMD, Dr Maikanti Baru, stated this in Abuja, weekend. Dr Baru said that as the supplier of last resort, the Corporation would continue to live up to its responsibility […]

The post FG pledges sustained intervention in petroleum products supply appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.