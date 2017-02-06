FG pledges sustained intervention in petroleum products supply

Posted February 6, 2017 7:23 am by Comments

FEDERAL government has said that a 36day sufficiency of petrol, enough to wet the country is available now. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC Group Managing Director, GMD, Dr Maikanti Baru, stated this in Abuja, weekend. Dr Baru said that as the supplier of last resort, the Corporation would continue to live up to its responsibility […]

The post FG pledges sustained intervention in petroleum products supply appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. ?NNPC assures adequate supply of petroleum products The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it had made special arrangement to provide intervention trucks that would ensure adequate...
  2. Fuel supply: FG restores IPMAN’s right to petroleum products nationwide The Federal Government has restored the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria’s, IPMAN, rights to petroleum products in all the...
  3. Baru assures FCT chiefs of CSR support Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru on Tuesday assured of the Corporation’s readiness...
  4. NNPC Says More Petroleum Products Being Expected The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that four cargoes of about 4 million litres of petroleum products is...
  5. Petroleum products loading resumes at NNPC depots nationwide Loading activities have resumed in depots of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, nationwide. The resumption of activities at the...
  6. NITDA hosts Al-Qualam University, pledges IT intervention in Katsina   Mr. Peter Jack, director general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said that the Agency will soon...
  7. Power supply to improve by early 2016, ministry pledges   Nigeria will begin to enjoy regular supply of electricity beginning from early next year with the speed of projects...
  8. NTDC Ag DG sets up committee to explore UN Tourism Intervention Funds ACTING Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, Mrs. Mariel Rae-Omoh, has set up a seven- member committee to...
  9. U.S. pledges to help Nigeria diversify economy The post U.S. pledges to help Nigeria diversify economy appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. News – Nigerian Pilot:...
  10. eTranzact records N407m PAT, pledges sustained profitability eTranzact said the growth were inspired by some key growth drivers including: “Strengthened collaboration with partner banks in driving mobile...

< YOHAIG home