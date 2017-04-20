FG sets aside N1.296bn for social intervention in Bauchi

CONDITIONAL Cash Transfer CCT, programme of the Federal Government is to gulp N1.296 billion as a total of 10,800 poor and vulnerable households in Bauchi State are to benefit from it. The Focal Person of the programme in Bauchi, Mr. Mansur Soro, who disclosed this while briefing journalists yesterday in Bauchi on the implementation of […]

  1. FG’s social intervention programmes target 58m Nigerians THE FEDERAL Government yesterday restated its determination to bring down the level of poverty in the country through its various...
  2. Bauchi SDG sets to eradicate poverty Bauchi state office of the Sustainable Development Goals has expressed its readiness to work towards achieving the major goals and...
  3. N500bn Social Intervention Scheme has failed – NASS PRESIDENCY has said the federal government has spent just less than one billion naira on the Social Welfare Scheme for...
  4. Army kills four suspects, recovers 100 cows in Bauchi OFFICERS attached to 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi, killed four suspected armed robbers and arrested 10 persons alleged to be serial...
  5. Army kills two suspected Kidnappers in Bauchi Army in Bauchi state have succeeded in killing two suspected Kidnappers and arresting two others in Dutsen Zaki village in Ningi...
  6. Lassa fever kills three in Bauchi THREE people have been confirmed dead as a result of the outbreak of the deadly Lassa fever in Bauchi State....
  7. Lawmaker urges FG to relocate Bauchi prison FEDERAL government has been called upon to relocate the Bauchi Prison from its present position near the emir’s palace. Senator...
  8. Bauchi labour leaders urge gov’t to pay outstanding salaries Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, Bauchi State chapter, have urged the state government to pay workers...
  9. Damaturu residents hail Buhari for proposed N500bn Social Intervention Programme Residents of Damaturu, Yobe, have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for his proposed N500 billion social intervention programme and the fight...
  10. Probe the N3bn intervention fund –AGN president The National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) veteran actor Emeka Ike has called on the presidency to probe how...

