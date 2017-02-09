Fire guts Abuja building materials market
Fire on Thursday broke out at the Building Materials Market in Lugbe, Abuja, razing down several shops, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The popular market is adjacent to the Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe, on Airport Road in the nation’s capital. The financial worth of building materials destroyed in the inferno had not been […]
