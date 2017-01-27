Firm slams N8bn suit against 11 states, LGs over billboards damage

Posted January 27, 2017 3:23 am by Comments

ADVERTISING firm, ROCANA Nig Ltd has slammed an N8billion suit against five South-East states and 6 South-South states and their local government areas for destroying its billboards and business interests in their various states and council areas without due process of the law. The matter is before Justice R. O Dugbo Oghoghorie of the Federal […]

The post Firm slams N8bn suit against 11 states, LGs over billboards damage appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Yakasai slams N500m libel suit against Sun Newspaper An elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has instituted a N500 million libel suit against Sun Newspaper for alleged defamation of...
  2. Ex-Gov Odili slams N6bn libel suit against Peterside Former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, has slammed a N6bn suit against All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in...
  3. PDP Convention Suit: Court Adjourns Indefinitely The Abuja division of the Federal High Court hearing the case of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention suit...
  4. Judge disqualifies self in suit against NDDC Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, yesterday, disqualified himself from adjudicating in a legal action instituted...
  5. Judge’s absence stalls ruling on El-Zakzaky’s suit Absence of Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday stalled judgment in a suit filed by...
  6. N8bn CBN scam: Illegible writing stalls trial Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday adjourned till Nov. 18 the trial of some accused...
  7. Ortom begged me to withdraw my suit – Mrs Sheidu FORMER Managing Director, Benue Investment and Property Company Limited, BIPC, Mrs Bridget Sheidu, has disclosed that Governor Samuel Ortom begged...
  8. Consulting firm insists on pursuing N25m suit against NIIA Solicitors to a media research and consulting firm, Delphi Media Consulting Nigeria Limited has insisted that the N25 million suit...
  9. Court summons AMAC, Zenith Bank, firm over N170m debt Justice O.A Musa of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Jabi, yesterday, ordered the Abuja Municipal Area Council,...
  10. American firm presents project software to Nigerian business owners in Abuja An American firm, Applied Research and Engineering Sciences, ARES, based in South Africa, is in Nigeria to present its latest...

< YOHAIG home