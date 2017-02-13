FUD to empower 12,000 host communities

FEDERAL University Dutse, FUD, said it will empower over 133 residents of Raju community in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State in the procession of Dinya tree to produce lipton. Its Vice Chancellor, Fatima Batul, stated this while delivering a speech at the second convocation of the university. She explained that the project is […]

