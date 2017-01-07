Non-governmental organisation, NGO, the Centre for the Advancement of Literacy & Leadership, CALL, has condemned the unprovoked attack on the person of the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ike Ekwere, by the Enugu State chapter of APC for advising against military action in resolving the ongoing political impasse in Gambia. The organisation described […]

The post Gambia crisis: Group condemns APC for attack on Ekweremadu appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.