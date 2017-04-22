It had been expected that news presenter Huw Edwards would take the reins but Dimbleby has since changed his mind about fronting the coverage. This year will mark the tenth occasion that the 78-year-old has hosted the proceedings after first presenting the broadcast in 1979, when Margaret Thatcher became prime minister. It is believed that […]

The post General Election 2017: David Dimbleby WILL host BBC results coverage appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.