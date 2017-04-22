Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, yesterday approved the appointment of the former Secretary of the state’s chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Cornelius Fawenu as his Special Assistant on Christian Affairs. Fawenu’s appointment and that of his counterpart on Islamic Affairs, Mallam Saheed, was contained in a statement issued on Friday […]

The post Gov Ahmed appoints ex-Kwara CAN scribe SA Christian Affairs appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.