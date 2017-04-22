Gov Ahmed appoints ex-Kwara CAN scribe SA Christian Affairs

Posted April 22, 2017 4:23 am by Comments

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, yesterday approved the appointment of the former Secretary of the state’s chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Cornelius Fawenu as his Special Assistant on Christian Affairs. Fawenu’s appointment and that of his counterpart on Islamic Affairs, Mallam Saheed, was contained in a statement issued on Friday […]

The post Gov Ahmed appoints ex-Kwara CAN scribe SA Christian Affairs appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. PDP suspends 6 chieftains in Kwara The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday announced the suspension six of its prominent members in Kwara State. The suspension...
  2. Chevron appoints Brikinn as General Manager, PGPA Chevron Nigeria Limited, operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and CNL (the NNPC/CNL JV),...
  3. Kwara infrastructural devt project to gulp N4.2bn ABOUT N4.2 billion has been proposed by the Kwara State government to launch its Infrastructure Development Fund tagged ‘InfraFund Kwara,’...
  4. FG appoints Dr Ezekiel Oseni as acting Managing Director, NERFUND The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Dr Ezekiel Oseni as acting Managing Director of the National Economic Reconstruction...
  5. Saraki Appoints Baba Ahmed As Chief Of Staff Senate President, Bukola Saraki has appointed Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed as his new Chief of Staff. In a statement by...
  6. Kwara govt tasks monarchs on need for qualitative education Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed has called on traditional rulers in the State to assist the state government in...
  7. Lalong appoints Martin Shaldas as new Lon Goemai of Shendam PLATEAU STATE Governor, Hon Simon Lalong, has approved the appointment of Mr Martin Shaldas as the new Lon Goemai of...
  8. Tough time awaits cultists in Kwara, says Ahmed Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has warned cultists and law breakers in the state that tough time awaits them. He...
  9. First Bank appoints Olusegun Alebiosu as chief risk officer FIRST BANK of Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu as its new Chief Risk Officer (CRO)....
  10. Gov Bello appoints Isa Ladan as SSG Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has appointed Alhaji Ibrahim Isa Ladan as the Secretary to the State Government....

< YOHAIG home