Gov. Okowa Shuns Ibori’s N350M Elaborate Thanksgiving Reception

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa may have deliberately shunned the church thanksgiving to which he was said to have committed the N350million. The church Thanksgiving and Reception packaged by the Delta state government was for the convicted former Governor of the state, James Onanefe Ibori, who recently returned to Nigeria after serving a jail term […]

