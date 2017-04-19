Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman of South East Governor’s Forum, David Umahi yesterday said the state would put party politics aside and support any presidential candidate that would help develop the state irrespective of the political party the person belongs to. Umahi who spoke at the Government House, Abakaliki during a meeting with traditional rulers […]

The post Gov Umahi: We’ll negotiate for Presidency in 2019 appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.