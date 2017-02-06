Group refutes alleged cancellation of protest against bad governance

COALITION in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC, has refuted alleged cancellation of #IStandWithNigeria rally, saying the national protest was never about 2Face but a march against bad governance. In a statement issued yesterday by the co-convener, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, he said the group’s attention has been drawn to news making rounds that the national-protest-march […]

