Guardiola rival Klopp over Aubameyang’s signature

Posted February 8, 2017 2:23 pm by Comments

JURGEN KLOPP will take on Pep Guardiola in the battle to sign Borussia Dortmund hotshot Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. SunSport revealed yesterday Manchester City boss Guardiola aims to land the Gabon striker if Sergio Aguero leaves this summer. Liverpool rival Klopp is also eyeing Auba, a player he knows well having signed him at ex-club Dortmund. And […]

The post Guardiola rival Klopp over Aubameyang’s signature appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Klopp: I’m free to sign Dortmund players Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he is free to sign players from Borussia Dortmund, denying an agreement is in place...
  2. Coutinho ‘improving under Klopp’ Philippe Coutinho says Jurgen Klopp has made him ‘an even better player’ and believes Liverpool are moving in the right...
  3. Aubameyang not for sale – Dortmund Despite huge interest from big European clubs, Borussia Dortmund insists that they would not sell striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. According to...
  4. Klopp not focused on return at top club Former Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp says he does not necessarily have to return to management with one of world...
  5. Klopp upbeat on Reds’ Europa chances Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool have a “serious chance” of beating Borussia Dortmund in their upcoming Europa League clash. The Anfield...
  6. Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp In Advance Talks Liverpool have confirmed that talks with Jurgen Klopp over the vacant manager’s position at Anfield are progressing well. It has...
  7. Klopp Extols Liverpool’s Europa League Performance Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, is full of praise for his team after they staged an amazing performance to beat Borussia Dortmund in...
  8. Klopp signs long term contract with Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a long-term contract with Liverpool, which will keep him at Anfield until 2022. The German...
  9. Champions League: Beating Barca is a landmark, says Guardiola MANCHESTER City manager Pep Guardiola says his side’s 3-1 Champions League victory over Barcelona is a landmark win for the...
  10. Dalglish hails ‘fantastic’ Klopp Kenny Dalglish has hailed “fantastic” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and says the German needs time to build in an age...

< YOHAIG home