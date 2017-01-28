Kill warder, wound scores NOTORIOUS CRIMINAL, Mr Henry Chibueze, popularly known as “Vampire” yesterday escaped from Owerri Prison officials when he was brought to face the second hearing of his case at the High Court Owerri. The daredevil suspect escaped following an attack by unknown gunmen suspected to be members of his gang who had […]

The post Gunmen free notorious criminal, “Vampire” in Imo appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.