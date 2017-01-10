Heritage Bank empowers young entrepreneurs
AS PART of its culture of providing timely and affordable credit to assist youth in implementing their business ideas, Heritage Bank Plc under the Young Entrepreneurs & Students Grant Scheme, YESGrant, has provided N50million in grants to 35 entrepreneurs. In partnership with the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, NYPF, the grant was awarded to about 35 […]
The post Heritage Bank empowers young entrepreneurs appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
What do you think?