OLORI of Ile-Ife, Queen WuraolaZynab Ogunwusi on Wednesday, which was also her birthday attended a United Nations event about s afe g u ard i ng and protecting e n d a n g e r e d cultural heritage in times of conflict where she was one of the 6 panellists who spoke on […]

The post Hollywood’s Vanessa Williams refers to Olori Wuraola-Zynab Ogunwusi as “Queen of Nigeria” appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.